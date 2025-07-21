Guwahati: Murchana Music Academy of Assam marked its ‘Silver Jubilee Year’ on July 20 with an all-day cultural celebration at the Sri Sri Madhavadeva International Auditorium in Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra.

The event, which began at 10 am, honored Assamese cultural figures and showcased the talents of the academy’s students.

Esteemed Assamese poet Nilim Kumar and Kandarpa Kumar Sharma, a member of the executive committee of the Assam Sahitya Sabha, attended as special guests.

Hiranya Kalita, the Academy’s Principal, ignited the traditional ceremonial lamp, joined by Barnali Kalita, Jonali Das, Parag Deka, and Pallab Bhardwaj.

Attendees also paid floral tribute to the late Pankaj Sharma, a renowned Santoor artist from Assam.

Founded on January 1, 2000, Murchana Music Academy, located on Pub-Sarania’s main road in Chandmari, Guwahati, provides systematic music instruction in various instruments, including guitar, electronic keyboard, piano, violin, ukulele, and tabla, as well as vocal music.

The institution also offers online training globally. Under the leadership of Principal Hiranya Kalita and his spouse, Barnali Kalita, the academy has consistently encouraged students to develop their cultural talents through regular stage performances.

Academy supporters Madhusmita Nath and Bipul Kumar Bora expertly anchored the cultural program. The celebrations began with a collective performance of “Ejaak Soraai Uri Uri Jay,” a composition by Hiranya Kalita, featuring senior students, teachers, and parents.

This year, the Academy conferred the title of ‘Sangeetacharya’ upon distinguished Assamese musician Deepak Baruah. He received a certificate, a unique five-string violin, a traditional Phulaam Gamosa, an Xoraai, and a symbolic memento.

A series of captivating musical performances followed, enthralling the audience. Ayan Kalita played “Bahaaro Phool Barsaao” on the keyboard, while Shams Hazarika performed “Hai Apna Dil To Awara.”

Dhanishta Devi sang “Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye,” and Shreya Sharma showcased “Sonor Khaaru Nelage Mok” on the guitar. Dheemanta Kumar Baruah presented “Gaa Gaa Aji Gai Jaa,” and Aymen Asman Ali enchanted the crowd with “Baar Baar Dekho.”

Under Barnali Kalita’s guidance, violin students, including Ananyashree Baruah, Sumanashree Das, Pragyashree Nath, Stelina Kakoti, Ratna Boro, Barnali Das, Moushreya Baishya, Nishika Bardoloi, Ayushman Barman, Jayashree Baruah, and Dolly Devi delivered heartfelt interpretations of Bhupen Hazarika’s classic “Kahowa Bon Mor Ashanta Mon” and the Indian classical Raag Hansadhwani, earning significant applause.

Other notable performances on the Silver Jubilee stage included Bhargav Pratim Bhardwaj’s renditions of “Nile Nile Ambar Pe” and “O Maijan Toke He Dekha Pai,” and Pragyashree Nath’s interpretation of Jayanta Hazarika’s “Mayamoy Rupali Jonak.”

Sukanya Sharma also performed “Bohagote Ahibi Senai Oi,” and Himashree Barooah showcased “Poka Dhanor Maje Maje.”

Junior students offered a sincere performance of “Ai Asomir Pujar Bedit,” a song with lyrics and music by Hiranya Kalita. Electronic keyboard students energized the show with performances of “Tip Tip Barsa Pani,” “Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya,” and “Tomaar Ushah Kahowaa Komol.”

Students who achieved outstanding results in music exams in 2024 also received symbolic tokens recognizing their dedication.

Recipients included Umangi Kashyap, Wahid Alam, Sreeraag Patgiri, Shabib Ahmed, Pibaren Lairenjam, Nikunj Bawri, Navya Bawri, Krithik Das, Kritartha Kanta Baruah, Siddhant Pratim Baruah, Aranyak Spondan Sharma, Ayan Jyoti Das, Prithika Priyadarshini Kashyap, Suryansh Pratim Das, Arunabh Pragyan Roy, Abhinav Pragyan Roy, Raihan Hussain, Priyanshi Sharma, Neeraj Sharma, Hanvika Sharma, Mugdha Akash Bhaskar, Mehaak Khan, Khavish Kachari, Hrishikesh Rabha, Harshita Boro Hazarika, Diptangshu Patgiri, Deweshi Goswami, and Darshil Dutta.

The Academy also recognized Bipul Biswas, a former student who established “String Rider Music Education School” in Barpeta Road. He received a gamosa and the Academy’s emblem, and his students performed as part of the celebration.

The Silver Jubilee concluded with 32 guitarists performing a moving interpretation of Bishnu Prasad Rabha’s “Porajanamar Shubhalaganat Jodihe Amar Hoy Dekha,” providing an emotional close to the festivities.