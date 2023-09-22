GUWAHATI: Heavy rains are likely to lash all the eight Northeast states on Friday (September 22).

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms have been predicted in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.

On the other hand, widespread rain and thunderstorms may soak Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

SEPTEMBER 22

Very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning may drench Sikkim, Tripura and Mizoram on September 22.

Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall may drench Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Manipur.

SEPTEMBER 23

Very heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Manipur.

SEPTEMBER 24

Fairly widespread rainfall along with thunderstorms may hit the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Manipur.

According to the weather department, a low-pressure area and the associated cyclonic circulation around the West Bengal-north Odisha coast are slowly moving Northwest-ward, bringing rain along with thunderstorms widely across Eastern and Northeastern India.