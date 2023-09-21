Agartala: A 41-year-old man, identified as Biswajit Debnath, was arrested on Thursday for trying to open an emergency door of an Indigo flight that was about to land at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala, Tripura.

The incident occurred on flight 6E 2643 from Hyderabad to Agartala, with a stopover in Guwahati.

As the plane was approaching Agartala, Debnath reportedly stood up and tried to open one of the emergency doors.

Also Read: Assam: Robbers snatch Rs 3.5 lakh from woman in Guwahati

A courageous air hostess, identified as Supriya Das, leapt into action and rallied support from fellow passengers to subdue Debnath.

Despite his unruly behaviour and persistent attempts to reach the handle, resolute passengers managed to restrain him.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Ardent Basaiawmoit says state being ruled by “Kumars”

The plane landed safely in Agartala, and Debnath was taken into custody by CISF personnel and handed over to the Tripura police.

The police suspect that Debnath may have been under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.