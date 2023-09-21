Shillong: VPP chief and MLA Ardent M Basaiawmoit criticized the state government claiming that the state was being ruled by “Kumars” – a reference to a non-tribal caste.

Basaiawmoit was speaking during a short-duration discussion on the appointment of A Ali as the full-fledged secretary of the Meghalaya State Council of Technical Education (MSCTE).

He further alleged that Ali’s appointment was unethical and not in accordance with norms and procedures.

He asked the government to reconsider its decision and give priority to its own people.

The Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma, however, reacting to the statement, denied the allegations and said that the government had considered Ali’s experience and expertise when making the appointment.

He added that the government wants to give the best to the people.