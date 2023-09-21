Guwahati: Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell arrested a Junior Assistant posted in the ICDS department in Tamulpur for bribery in Rangia, Assam on Thursday.

As per sources, the accused was arrested based on a trap laid to arrest him.

A team of V&AC sleuths reached Rangia as there were complaints that the accused had been involved in corruption-related activities.

The team caught the accused identified as Jyotirmoy Baruah red-handed while accepting a bribe he demanded from a person (identity withheld).

The accused had demanded the bribe to get her relative a job as an Anganwadi worker.

The accused was posted as a Junior Assistant at the Nagrijuli ICDS project in Tamulpur.

He was arrested near a bank in Rangia.

The anti-corruption cell in a tweet wrote, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM laid a trap in Rangia and caught red-handed Jyotirmoy Baruah, Jr Asstt, Nagrijuli ICDS project, Dist Tamulpur after he accepted bribe for helping the complainant in getting her relative selected as Anganwadi worker.”