GUWAHATI: A man from Assam has been arrested for allegedly “sharing sensitive information” with a person from Pakistan.

A crime investigation department (CID) team of Odisha police arrested the man from Nagaon district of Assam.

The arrested individual has been identified as Iqbal Hussain.

Hussain was arrested by the Odisha police, with assistance from the Assam police, from his house at Genduwa Pothar village in Batadrava area of Nagaon.

Notably, Hussain recently returned home after working in Bengaluru.

The Odisha CID had registered a case against Iqbal Hussain under sections of the IT Act.

Hussain had allegedly “shared sensitive information” with a Pakistani man named Abdul Haleem.