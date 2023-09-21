GUWAHATI: Tokyo Olympics medallist Lovlina Borgohain from Assam will be India’s flag-bearer at the opening ceremony of Asian Games 2023 at Hangzhou.

The Chef De Mission for the 19th Asian Games Bhupender Singh Bajwa on Wednesday (September 20) announced the names of the flag-bearers of the Indian contingent for the opening ceremony of the Asian Games in Hangzhou on September 23.

Bajwa said that this time there will be two flag-bearers; Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist and current boxing world champion Lovlina Borgohain from Assam and captain of the Indian men’s hockey team Harmanpreet Singh.

The decision of having joint flag-bearers for the continental showpiece was taken by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Altogether, 655 Indian athletes will be competing in the 19th edition of the Asian Games, which is considered to be the largest contingent ever.

While Lovlina Borgohain from Assam had won a bronze medal in the 69 kg category at the Tokyo Olympics, she bagged gold in the 75 kg category at the World Women’s Boxing Championship held in New Delhi earlier this year.

On the other hand, Harmanpreet Singh was part of the Indian men’s hockey team that won the historic bronze at the Tokyo Olympics