Guwahati: The Indian government has issued a travel advisory for its citizens, especially students in Canada, asking them to exercise caution due to the ongoing tensions between the two countries.

The advisory, issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), comes amid escalating tensions between India and Canada over the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Sikh leader in British Columbia.

The MEA has advised Indians to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen incidents of hate crimes and violence against Indians.

Also Read: Assam: Bodies of miners involved in illegal coal extraction recovered in Tinsukia

The advisory also specifically mentions that Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda have been targeted in recent months.

The MEA has also advised Indian students in particular to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant due to the deteriorating security environment in Canada.

Also Read: Assam to roll out new scheme, Rs 2 lakh each for 2 lakh youths. Is it a ploy to divert attention from ‘land & subsidy scam’?

The Indian government has also asked people to register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites, or the ‘MADAD’ portal madad.gov.in.