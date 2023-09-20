Guwahati: A Guwahati-based EV charging company named A Plus Charge is moving towards solving the electric vehicle charging station shortage in Assam with its initiatives.

The company, a unit of AlternatEV Solutions Private Limited, is installing EV charging stations in diverse locations.

The locations include petrol pumps, highways, hotels, restaurants, residential apartments, offices, and commercial areas.

It is also providing charging services for EV cab fleets and electric buses.

A Plus Charge’s goal is to have more than 100 EV chargers across Assam by March 2024.

The company is also inviting partners across Assam to join its mission of promoting eco-friendly transportation by installing EV charging stations.

To become an EV charging station host, partners can contact A Plus Charge, which will provide complete assistance for installation, maintenance, and customer service. Charging stations are now available for as low as Rs. 6,000.

As per officials, A Plus Charge has already installed stations in Zoo Road, Paltanbazar, Panbazar, Bhangagarh and Lal Ganesh.

They are now moving towards setting up stations in Hatigaon, Lalmati and Changsari.

Apart from this, they are also planning new stations in Nalbari, Bongaigaon and Nagaon.