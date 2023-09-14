Tata Motors has launched the updated Nexon.ev in India, with introductory prices starting at Rs 14.74 lakh for the base MR variant and going up to Rs 19.94 lakh for the top-spec LR variant (ex-showroom).

In addition to cosmetic and feature upgrades, the Nexon.ev facelift also gets mechanical updates that result in a longer range. The facelift features a single-tone, body-coloured upper nose and a full-width LED daytime running lamp signature that displays the charging status. The lower portion of the bumper gets sealed-off metallic strakes instead of the mesh-like design on the ICE Nexon.

The EV retains the split headlamp design with trapezoidal housings for the main cluster, full-width connected LED tail-lamps that split into a Y-shape, and a prominent roof-mounted spoiler.

The dashboard is similar to the facelifted Nexon. It gets an all-new layered design with a mix of textures and materials, including carbon-fiber-like trim, soft-touch materials, and piano black surfaces.

The top-spec Nexon.ev facelift variant comes with a class-leading 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

It also gets an all-new user interface as well as a new two-spoke illuminated steering wheel.

A customizable 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with a navigation display and touch-based HVAC controls with toggle switches is also equipped with it.

Other features on the top-spec Nexon.ev facelift include a 360-degree camera, connected car tech, a wireless charger, ventilated front seats, an air purifier, fast charging type-C ports, a single-pane sunroof, a JBL-branded sound system, voice commands, OTA updates, and a new Arcade.ev app suite.

Safety features include six airbags, ABS and ESC as standard, front parking sensors, a blind view monitor, three-point seat belts for all seats, ISOFIX anchors, hill descent and ascent control, all-wheel disc brakes, panic brake alert, and emergency and breakdown call assist.

Powertrain, range, and battery

The Nexon.ev facelift is available in two variants: MR and LR. The MR variant gets a 30kWh battery, while the LR variant gets a larger 40.5kWh battery. Despite the same battery sizes, the range has increased. The MR variant has an ARAI-claimed range of 325km, while the LR variant has a range of 465km, both of which are 12km more than before.

Both variants now get a 7.2kW AC charger as standard, which can top up the batteries from 10 to 100 per cent in 4.3 hours for the MR variant and 6 hours for the LR variant. The Nexon.ev facelift also gets V2V (vehicle to vehicle) and V2L (vehicle to load) charging capabilities, which means that it can charge other electrical appliances or even another EV.

The MR variant produces 129hp and 215Nm of torque, while the LR variant produces 145hp and 215Nm. Tata claims a 0-100kph sprint time of 8.9 seconds for the LR variant and a top speed of 150kph.

There are three drive modes on offer: Eco, City, and Sport. The Nexon.ev facelift also gets four-level brake regeneration that can be controlled through the paddle shifters.