Tata Motors will launch the facelifts of its popular Nexon and Nexon EV SUVs on September 14. The Nexon facelift will get a major exterior and interior redesign, while the Nexon EV facelift is expected to be similar to the ICE model.

The Nexon facelift will get a new split-headlamp setup, a full-width LED tail-light, a new design for the alloy wheels, a revised interior with a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a new two-spoke steering wheel, and touch-based HVAC controls.

It will also get a new 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission for the petrol engine.

The Nexon EV facelift is expected to retain the same powertrain as the current model, which is a 30.2kWh battery pack and a 129PS electric motor.

However, it is possible that Tata Motors could introduce a new battery pack with a longer range.

Both the Nexon and Nexon EV facelifts will be available in 11 trims, with prices expected to be slightly higher than the outgoing models.

The Nexon facelift will rival the Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite, while the Nexon EV facelift will continue to rival the Mahindra XUV400.