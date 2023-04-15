Hyundai revealed that its upcoming micro SUV for the Indian market will be called the Exter, which is expected to compete with Tata’s recently launched Punch.

The Exter will be based on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios and Aura and is likely to feature a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, generating 82 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

An optional 5-speed AMT and a CNG variant may also be offered, while a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit, previously used in the Nios, could be introduced as an N-line model.

The Exter is scheduled to go into production in July 2023 and may be launched in August. As Hyundai’s cheapest SUV offering, it is expected to undercut the pricing of the Venue.

The micro SUV is crucial for Hyundai’s market position in India, as it recently withdrew the latest generation Santro from the market due to poor sales.

The Exter’s SUV body style is expected to appeal to budget-conscious buyers and help Hyundai retain its position as the second-largest automaker in India.