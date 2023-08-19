Mahindra has finally revealed the interior of the Thar.e, the electric version of its popular Thar SUV.

The Thar.e is expected to be launched in 2026 and will be based on the INGLO P1 EV architecture.

The interior of the Thar.e is designed to be both practical and stylish. It features a central pivoting screen, robust grab handles, and a digital instrument cluster. The steering wheel is flat from top and bottom and features a Thar.e logo.

The centre console houses a gear lever and a terrain-based drive mode.

The specifications of the Thar.e have not yet been disclosed, but it has been expected to have a ground clearance of up to 300mm and a wheelbase ranging from 2,775mm to 2,975mm.

It is also expected to carry a 60kWh battery pack and dual motors that power all four wheels via a 4WD system.

The Thar.e is expected to be the most popular electric vehicle from Mahindra due to the popularity of its IC engine variants.

Details of its revealed interiors:

The central pivoting screen is a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The digital instrument cluster is a 7.0-inch display that shows the car’s speed, fuel level, and other important information.

The grab handles are located on the sides of the dashboard and door panels. They provide a secure grip for passengers when the Thar.e is off-roading.

The terrain-based drive mode allows the driver to select the best settings for the driving conditions.