While electric cars seem to be turning quite popular in India, Mahindra is all set to release the eKUV100, which will be an all-electric version of the company’s KUV100.

Reports suggest that Mahindra & Mahindra along with the eKUV100 is planning to launch multiple other new SUVs. The reports also state that a total of 8 Mahindra EVs are expected to be launched by 2027.

Along with the eKUV100, the eXUV300 might even be launched. However, reports suggest that the eXUV300 might be out by 2023 but the eKUV is expected to be out by mid-August 2022.

The eKUV100 is expected to have a launch price of Rs. 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

The eKUV100 was supposed to be launched earlier but due to some issues, the vehicle launch was said to be delayed.

It was primarily battery sourcing issues with the company.

The Mahindra eKUV100 comes with a 15.9 kWh battery pack, connected to a single electric motor on the front axle (rated at 54.4 PS and 120 Nm). The claimed range is up to 150 km on a full charge.

Charging the battery would take 5-and-three-quarter hours via a regular charger but it would take only 55 minutes via a fast charger.