Guwahati: The Guwahati High Court has granted bail to the 19-year-old college student who was recently arrested for allegedly writing an “anti-national poem”.

The 19-year-old, Barshashree Buragohain was arrested on May 18 and had been in judicial custody in Golaghat since then.

She was booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Her bail plea was reportedly not opposed by the public prosecutor.

It may be mentioned that Buragohain is a second-year Bachelor of Science student at the DCB Girls College in Jorhat. She even gave her exams inside the jail.

Also Read: Assam: Golaghat court allows student arrested for writing ‘pro-ULFA poem’ to appear in exam

It may be mentioned that Buragohain was arrested on May 17 for a poem written in Assamese. The poem written in Assamese read “Swadhin xurujor dixe akou ekhuj, Akou korim rashta druh” (One more step toward the sun of freedom, once again, I will commit treason).

While there was no mention of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent, the FIR said that this was an implicit endorsement of the ULFA-I, a banned military organisation, and pointed towards a larger “criminal conspiracy” and “intent to wage war against the Indian government”, the FIR said.

Also Read: Assam: QR-based licence, RC introduced by transport department

While many defended Buragohain, her family stated that the poem was not provocative.

Assam Special Director General of Police (law and order) GP Singh tweeted that she was arrested as there was a “specific call to indulge in waging war against the state” in her Facebook post.

He said, “When someone publicly professes support for a banned organisation and declares the intent of waging war against the Indian state, we are legally bound to prosecute that person.”