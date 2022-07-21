Guwahati: A new QR Code-based system for hassle-free issuance of vehicle registration certificates (RC) and driving licences was introduced by the department of transport in Assam.

Secretary transport department, Adil Khan, said that the new system has been introduced for the issuance of QR Code-based registration certificates and driving licence cards replacing the obsolete chip-based smart card which is in line with the notification of the ministry of road transport.

Khan said, “The new system introduced will ensure no multiple visits to the office of District Transport Offices (DTOs) to submit papers, pay fees and collect the printed driving license/RCs.”

He further informed that automobile dealers are delegated powers of registration authority by the Transport department for the registration of both transport and non-transport vehicles.

They can also print RCs at the time of selling the vehicles to customers through Aadhaar authentication.

The new RC with QR Code embedded on it will have additional security features added to it like a guilloche pattern, micro line, watermark, and hologram below the top layer.

He added that a person will no longer have to visit the DTO office for obtaining a driving licence if they have passed the driving test. The printing of such licences will be done at centralised remote locations which will be sent by post within three to five days.

He added that the advantage of the QR code embossed driving licence is that any traffic personnel or law enforcement agency can easily verify the antecedents of a cardholder by scanning the QR code. The verification can be done with a mobile phone which would eliminate the risk of duplication.

The steps of printing licences through remote locations or points would also eliminate the middlemen in the system.

While plastic or smart cards are still being printed, the transport department officer added that carrying such documents is not mandatory as the documents can now be accessed through the ‘mParivahan and DigiLocker’ apps.