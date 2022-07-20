GUWAHATI: Popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, on Wednesday, was airlifted from Dibrugarh to Guwahati in Assam.

The health condition of Zubeen Garg, currently, is being stated to be stable.

Zubeen Garg was admitted to the Sanjeevani Hospital at Dibrugarh in Assam after sustaining a minor head injury.

In Guwahati, Zubeen Garg has been admitted at the Ayursundra Hospital.

Earlier, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had directed the deputy commissioner of Dibrugarh district to ensure that Zubeen Garg receives quality medical services.

The Assam CM also directed the Dibrugarh district administration to arrange airlifting of Zubeen Garg in an air ambulance to Guwahati or outside the state for the singer’s treatment.

Zubeen Garg fell in the bathroom and become unconscious late on Tuesday night.

He was staying at a resort where the incident took place.

As per reports, Zubeen Garg had a seizure following an epileptic fit.

He also received 5 stitches on his head.