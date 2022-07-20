IMPHAL: The search operations at tragedy-hit Tupul in Noney district of Manipur has been called off.

The search operations at landslide-hit Tupul area in Noney district of Manipur was called off on Wednesday.

The search operations at the Manipur village was officially called off after 20 days of continuous efforts.

At the time when the search operation was called off, the death tally due to the landslide at Tupul area in Noney district of Manipur stood at 61.

It was the worst-ever natural disaster to have hit Manipur in recent memory.

Search and rescue personnel were able to rescue only 18 people from the debris during the efforts that continued for 20 days.

Also read: Nagaland killings: Supreme Court stays proceedings against 30 accused Army men

56 bodies were retrieved from under the debris.

On the other hand five people were still reported to be missing at the time when the rescue operations were called off.

The missing persons included, four civilians and one Territorial Army personnel.

It has been decided to declare them (missing persons) dead, Manipur chief minister Biren Singh informed.

Thirty of the deceased people were Territorial Army personnel.

The other deceased are railway officials, labourers and locals, the Manipur chief minister added.

Also read: NCERT book claims Bengali, Nepali, Marathi spoken languages of Meghalaya, KSU files FIR

A total of 700 personnel were reportedly deployed in conducting the search operation.

A massive landslide hit Tupul area in Noney district of Manipur late the night of June 29.

Incessant rain resulted in the hillock adjacent to the Tupul railway station yard gave away and came down on the under-construction station yard.

The under construction Tupul station building, track formation and camps of construction workers got damaged as a result of the massive landslide.

The landslide also struck the company location of 107 Territorial Army of Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station in Noney district of Manipur for protection of under construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.