Shillong: A class III textbook approved by the NCERT has drawn flak in Meghalaya after it allegedly claimed that the official spoken languages of the hill state are Bengali, Nepali and Marathi instead of Khasi or Garo.

After the content in the book went viral, the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) filed an FIR regarding the “misinformation” in the book.

The KSU filed the FIR at the Khanapara Police Station in the Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya.

In the FIR, KSU said, “We the Khasi Students’ Union, Northern Border Area came into notice on 20th July 2022 that the Little Star Senior Secondary School, 9th Mile, Baridua Ri Bhoi District was using a textbook of Social Studies in Class III, whereas the content of this book was wrong.”

KSU added that the information in the textbook indicates that the official languages of Meghalaya are Bengali, Nepali and Marathi instead of the local languages Khasi and Garo.

They said that this may lead to the wrong knowledge among the students of the school.

The FIR added, “The book was written by Dr Dhananjay Joshi and Neelam Jain since the book has been published by Bright Star Books International. 521-Vasant Kunj, New Delhi-110070 and approved by NCERT which might have reach other schools of other states as well as in our State and this which also affect the sentiments of Khasi Community.”

The KSU further urged the police to take legal action as per the law against the author of the book and the school authority.