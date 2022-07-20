KOHIMA: Supreme Court has stayed proceedings against the 30 army men, who were allegedly involved in the horrific killings of civilians at Oting village in Mon district of Nagaland on December 4 last year.

These 30 army men of the 21 para special forces were booked by the Nagaland police for allegedly gunning down 13 civilians at Oting village in Mon district of Nagaland.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by a wife of an army officer, who was booked by the Nagaland Police, Bar and Bench reported.

The plea filed by the wife of the army officer sought quashing of the FIR, findings and recommendations of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was constituted by the Nagaland government.

The plea also sought quashing of the complaint filed by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Nagaland police in its charge sheet in connection with the Mon killings had named 30 Indian Army personnel, including a Major-ranked officer.

The charge sheet was in connection with the case which led to the death of 13 civilians in the state’s Mon district on December 4, 2021, during an open firing by the Army in a case of “mistaken identity”.

The Nagaland Government had constituted an SIT to probe the matter.

After the probe was completed, the SIT named one Army officer and 29 soldiers in its charge sheet, which has been submitted to a court.

The SIT in the charge sheet has accused the personnel of not following standard operation procedures (SOPs) and the rules of engagement.

At least 13 people lost their lives in a firing incident at Mon district in Nagaland on December 4, 2021.