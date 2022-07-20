Dimapur: The Dimapur Naga Students’ Union (DNSU) has sought the Nagaland government’s response to the allegations made by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on encroachment of railway land.

Urging the state government to “review” the allegations made by the NFR, the DNSU, in a release, questioned why it has not responded to the charges.

The student body referred to a news report published in the local media that the chief public relations officer (PRO), NFR, Lumding division, had alleged that 30.283 hectares out of 53.806 hectares had been infringed. The PRO also lamented the unsatisfactory assistance received from the state government both in the demarcation of land boundaries and removal of encroachers from the railway land.

Also Read: Assam: Zubeen Garg hospitalised in Dibrugarh

Following the allegations by the NFR, the DNSU demanded the officers concerned involved in issuing random land pattas be suspended and disclosure of the identity of whoever is responsible for such blunders.

The union reminded all concerned that the said land is not “personal property”. It said no officer has the authority to sell or issue land pattas for his/her personal interest.

It also supported the statement given by Dimapur MLAs to set up an inquiry committee to verify the allegations made by NFR.

Also Read: Assam: Man chops off ears of 16-year-old boy for having affair with his daughter

The union also questioned the NFR on why the matter was not brought to the public domain.

On the sole train terminal in Dimapur, the union said the railways serve as the lifeline for almost 90% of the student community studying outside the state and that it had received multiple complaints as the terminal has now been shifted somewhere else.

“To make it worse, even the only Nagaland Express has lost its space in Dimapur as it had been hijacked by the NFR’s decision,” it said. The union urged the state government to bring it back to where it belongs.