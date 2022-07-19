DIBRUGARH: In a sensational incident, a man from Tinsukia district in Assam tied up a teenaged boy, who was in a relationship with his daughter, and thrashed him before chopping his ears off.

The incident took place at Simaluguri village under Bordumsa police station in Tinsukia district of Assam.

The victim, who is a Class 10 student, is under treatment.

Doctors have stitched back both his ears and his condition is stated to be stable.

According to police, the boy was reportedly in a relationship with the minor daughter of the accused, which he was against.

The father of the girl – Chittaranjan Gogoi was later arrested by the police based on an FIR filed by the victim’s mother.

The police have booked the accused under section 326 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to reports, on Monday, the accused man found both the boy and the girl in his house.

Then the accused first beat the boy mercilessly and then tied both his hands and legs and then went on to chop off his ears.

Tinsukia SP Debojit Deuri said, “The girl’s father himself called the police saying that a boy was caught while trying to commit theft. When the police questioned the boy about his injuries the entire incident came to light. The man was arrested on Monday night itself.”

After the incident, tension sparked in the entire area and the relatives of the boy are demanding justice.

“If my brother was in a relationship with Chittaranjan Gogoi’s daughter, he should have informed us or informed the villagers about the incident. Why did he take law into his hands by chopping off my brother’s ears. He has made my brother handicapped for life. We demand strict action against him,” said the brother of the victim.