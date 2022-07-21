Guwahati: “Self-styled” Ayurvedic and home remedies expert Pankaj Pathak was arrested by a team of Assam Police from Barpeta district’s Howly on Wednesday night.

He was arrested for making objectionable comments over a woman scribe based in Guwahati.

Following the objectionable comments made by Pathak on Social Media, several complaints were reportedly filed across the state and a demand for his arrest rose.

The police with the demand for him rising raided his factories in Nalbari’s Tihu but he was said to be absconding.

However, later on, Wednesday night, Pathak was reportedly traced by the police in Howly and was arrested.

There has been no official statement on the entire case by the police yet.

As per reports, Pankaj Pathak was arrested based on directions by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Further updates are awaited.