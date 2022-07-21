Guwahati: Flood situation in Assam has improved as till Wednesday only 16,462 people remained affected.

However, one more death was reported in the Cachar district taking the total number of deaths to 197.

The report by the ASDMA further stated that there were no rivers in the state above the danger level.

Also Read: Assam: Zubeen Garg admitted to Guwahati hospital after being airlifted from Dibrugarh, health condition stable

In total, five districts with six revenue circles and 57 villages remain impacted.

The districts still affected are Cachar, Dima Hasao, Morigaon, Tamulpur and Tinsukia still reeling under the impact of the flood.

Also Read: Assam floods: 58 thousand people still affected

As of Wednesday, 18 relief camps are still operational hosting 1,535 people.

In total 250 hectares of cropland are still affected.