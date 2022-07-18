Guwahati: While floods in Assam seem to be improving, on Monday it was reported that at least 58,523 people still remained affected across six districts.

As per the latest ASDMA report, a total of eight revenue circles and 76 villages remained affected across these six districts.

The ASDMA also stated that 23 relief camps are operational in the state housing 3715 inmates.

The state reported one new death in the floods.

As of Monday, 10,955 animals remain affected by the floods while 382.2 hectares of cropland remained impacted.