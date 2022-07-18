Guwahati: Two policemen in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district thrashed an autorickshaw driver for allegedly not stopping when the policemen signaled him to do so.

A video went viral on social media showing the two cops, one in civilian attire, mercilessly kicking and punching the auto-driver repeatedly in full public view, on a street in Bokajan.

In the video, the victim, dressed in a red T-shirt and black shorts, is seen being held by two policemen who took turns to attack him.

While one of them, in uniform, is seen throwing full punches and kicks, the other, in civilian clothes, uses a baton to thrash the helpless man.

The policeman is seen holding the man by his neck and rushing him into the waiting police car.