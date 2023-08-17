Mahindra has unveiled the Thar.e electric SUV concept, a rugged and capable off-roader that showcases the company’s commitment to electric mobility.

The Thar.e is based on the INGLO platform, which will also underpin other upcoming Mahindra electric vehicles. It features a unique design that departs from the traditional Thar’s resemblance to the Jeep Wrangler, with a more futuristic look.

The Thar.e is a five-door SUV, unlike the three-door Thar, and has raised suspension and exposed door hinges. It is powered by a 60 kWh battery pack that is expected to give the vehicle a range of around 300 km on a single charge but it is not yet confirmed.

Mahindra has not yet announced a production date for the Thar.e, but it is expected to be launched in 2027. In the meantime, the company will be launching other electric models from the BE range.

Here are some of the key features of the Mahindra Thar.e electric SUV concept:

Rugged and capable off-roader

Unique design

Five-door SUV

Raised suspension

Exposed door hinges

60 kWh battery pack

Range of around 300 km on a single charge (Expected)

Expected to be launched in 2027