The key specifications and images of the upcoming Kia EV5 have been leaked ahead of its global debut at the Chengdu Motor Show in China on August 25. The details of the electric SUV were uncovered from a Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) filing.

The EV5 is a smaller sibling to the Kia EV6 and shares the same E-GMP platform.

It measures 4,615mm in length, 1,875mm in width and 1,715mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,750mm.

The SUV will be powered by a single electric motor producing 218hp and 310Nm of torque.

The EV5 will initially be available in China with a BYD LFP battery pack. This battery pack has an unspecified range, but reports suggest that the global model might get an 82kWh NMC battery pack with a range of up to 600km.

The EV5 will rival the Volkswagen ID.4, Toyota bZ4X and Nissan Ariya.

It is not yet known if the EV5 will be launched in India, but the EV9 will launch in India next year.

Here are some of the key specifications of the Kia EV5:

Length: 4,615mm

Width: 1,875mm

Height: 1,715mm

Wheelbase: 2,750mm

Motor: Single, 218hp

Battery: BYD LFP (initially), 82kWh NMC (global)

Range: TBC (China), up to 600km (global)

The Kia EV5 looks stylish and it may also be a practical electric SUV.

Prior to this, the Kia EV6 was the brand’s first EV in India and for the term 2022, the entire lot of 100 cars meant for India has been out of stock.

The deliveries will be completed by September, the company said.

The all-electric crossover starts from Rs 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards and bookings began for a token of Rs 10 lakh on May 26.