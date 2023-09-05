Tata Motors after the facelift version of the Nexon EV, is now all set to launch its much-awaited electric SUV, the Punch EV, in late October 2023.

The Punch EV will be positioned between the Tiago EV and Nexon EV and will compete with the Citroen eC3.

The Punch EV gets Tata’s Ziptron powertrain, the same as the Nexon EV and Tigor EV.

It will have a liquid-cooled battery with a permanent magnet synchronous motor. Tata Motors could offer the Punch EV with two different battery sizes and charging options.

The Punch EV will be based on the ALFA platform with Tata’s gen-2 EV architecture.

A charging socket is mounted up front on its bumper for easier access.

The Punch EV further gets four-wheel disc brakes.

The pricing of the Punch EV is not yet known, but it is expected to be in the range of Rs 11.50 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh. More details about the Punch EV will be revealed closer to its launch.