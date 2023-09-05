Guwahati: A Polish citizen has been arrested from Guwahati by the border wing of Assam police on charges of illegally staying in the state without a valid document.

The Polish citizen, identified as Oznika Milos Antony, was arrested by the border wing of the Hatigaon Police on September 1 from a rented house at Basisthapur Bylane No. 3 in Guwahati.

He has been booked under Section 14B of the Foreigners’ Act.

Antony had been staying in Assam illegally for the past 7 years. He had a valid visa until 2016, but he lost his passport and could only produce a duplicate copy. The duplicate copy is valid until 2026.

Antony told the police that he was associated with an NGO that looks after stray animals in Guwahati. He was produced at the chief judicial magistrate court on September 2, which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

The police are investigating how Antony managed to stay in Assam illegally for so long. They are also trying to find out why he lost his passport.

The arrest of Antony has raised concerns about the security of the country’s borders. It is important to ensure that foreign nationals who enter India do not overstay their visas or enter the country illegally.

The police have urged people to report any suspicious activity to the authorities. They have also asked foreign nationals to always carry their valid documents with them.