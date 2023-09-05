Guwahati: A 26-year-old Assam Police female constable posted at the Paltan Bazar police station in Guwahati, allegedly died by suicide by jumping into the Brahmaputra River on Tuesday.

Police constable Gayatri Hazarika, a native of Barhampur in Central Assam’s Nagaon district, had been missing since the previous night.

According to reports, she had been assigned duty at the Silsako eviction site, a responsibility she vehemently objected to. Despite her repeated appeals to senior police officers, her concerns were overlooked, and she was deployed at the eviction site against her wishes.

The discovery of her mobile phone, slipper, spectacles, and a suicide note on the Saraighat Bridge on Tuesday morning has led police to suspect that she died by suicide by jumping into Brahmaputra River.

“Gayatri Hazarika had been visibly upset about being tasked with duty at the Shilsanko eviction site. Although she was assigned a four-day duty at the eviction drive, she did not report for duty on any of the days,” said a police official requesting anonymity.

She had not responded to phone calls since the previous night. The victim’s family received a call at 5 am today, informing them that her mobile phone, slippers and spectacles had been found on Saraighat bridge.

The family immediately traveled from Nagaon to Guwahati. Gayatri Hazarika is survived by her mother, brother, and sister. She had visited Guwahati from her hometown just four days ago.

In a bid to recover her body, the police have launched a search operation in the Brahmaputra River.

It is alleged that the police is trying to cover up the matter.