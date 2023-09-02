Tata Motors on Saturday revealed the Nexon facelift with bookings being open from September 4.

Both the Tata Nexon and Nexon EV facelift will be launched on September 14.

The new Nexon gets new features like a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen and a new, two-spoke steering wheel, and its design clearly draws inspiration from the Curvv and Harrier EV concepts.

On the outside, the Nexon facelift gets a split-headlamp set-up with a thick upper grille section that houses the Tata Motors logo.

The lower portion of the headlights is placed in a trapezoidal housing with a bigger grille that has a thick plastic bar running across.

The facelifted Nexon also gets new sequential LED daytime running light signatures.

At the back, the updated Nexon gets a full-width LED light, with the Tata Motors logo in the centre.

The reverse light has moved from the tail-light housing to the bumper.

Like before, the number plate is housed in the bumper, which also gets a faux skid plate. The Nexon facelift has a ground clearance of 208mm, the same as before.

Inside, the Nexon facelift bears a close resemblance to the Curvv concept’s interior, with a new touchscreen set-up and a two-spoke steering wheel.

The AC vents are now slimmer and more angular, and the dashboard uses fewer physical buttons. Speaking of which, there are two toggles in the centre console that are surrounded by a touch-based HVAC control. The dashboard also gets leather inserts along with a carbon-fibre-like finish.

Front and centre is a free-standing 10.25-inch touchscreen that made its debut in the Nexon EV Max Dark edition that launched earlier this year.

The other screen in the Nexon facelift is the 10.25-inch full-digital instrument cluster, which can be customised to have navigation as well.

Other features in the top-spec Nexon facelift include a 360-degree camera, connected car tech, a wireless charger, ventilated front seats, air purifier and more.

Safety features on the Nexon facelift include six airbags as standard, ESC, three-point seat belts for all seats, ISOFIX as well as emergency and breakdown call assistance.

The Nexon facelift will continue with the 120hp, 170Nm, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that is now available with a choice of four gearboxes – a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed AMT and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (with paddle shifters) – depending on the variant.

The 115hp, 160Nm, 1.5-litre diesel, on the other hand, continues to be paired with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed AMT.

As we reported earlier, Tata Motors has ditched the existing nomenclature that started with ‘X’ – XE, XM, XM+, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux – and has adopted a Punch-like naming scheme.

The Nexon facelift’s new trim names are – Smart, Smart+, Smart+ (S), Pure+, Pure+ (S), Creative, Creative+, Creative+ (S), Fearless, Fearless (S) and Fearless+ (S) trims. The ‘+’ denotes optional packages bundled with several features, while (S) refers to trims with a sunroof.

Prices for the Nexon facelift will be announced on September 14, and it is expected to be priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).