GUWAHATI: One more police official has been arrested by the criminal investigation department (CID) in Assam in connection with the Bajali police corruption case.

The CID has arrested assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Patacharkuchi police station in Assam – Sasanka Das in connection with the case.

Das was arrested by the Assam CID after several days of questioning in connection with the case.

Sasanka Das was among those who were suspected to be accused in the case ever since the matter came to light earlier this month.

Following Sasanka Das’s arrest, a CID team headed out for the residence of former Bajali ASP Gayatri Sonowal’s sister-in-law in Beltola area of Guwahati city in Assam to conduct a raid.

Notably, the sister-in-law of former Bajali ASP Gayatri Sonowal is a magistrate by profession.

The earlier arrested Assam police personnel were: former Bajali SP Sidhartha Buragohain, ASP Gayatri Sonowal and her husband Bobby Singh Sharma, DSP Puskal Gogoi, SI Anup Jyoti Patgiri, SI Debojit Giri, ASI Sasanka Das, ABC Injamamul Hassan and two drivers – Deepjoy Roy and Nabir Ahmed.

The Bajali corruption case came under investigation after a areca nuts (supari) trader named Rabiul Islam lodged an FIR, complaining that he was false implicated in a criminal case by the mentioned police officials.

Rabiul Islam also claimed that the police officials had threatened him of dire consequences and demanded several crore of rupees as bribe.

According to reports, the accused police officials had demanded Rs 5 crore from Islam and threatened to arrest him in a false case if he failed to deliver the demanded money.

The case is currently being investigated by the criminal investigation department (CID) of the Assam police.