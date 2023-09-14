GUWAHATI: Along with the rest of the country, the Assam police department is also mourning the demise of two Army officers and senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer in an encounter at Anantnag.

Colonel Manpreet Singh – the commanding officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles – Major Ashish Dhonack and Jammu and Kashmir deputy SP Humayun Bhat were killed in a gunfight with terrorists at Kokorenag area in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (September 13).

They sustained critical injuries in the gunfight with terrorists and later succumbed to their injuries during the treatment.

Mourning the demise of the three brave hearts, Assam DGP GP Singh said that he felt “extremely sad” and offered “deepest condolences from the entire Assam police family”.

Assam special DGP Harmeet Singh said: “This madness has to end. DSP Humayun Bhatt – a promising life cut short by a dastardly terrorist act.”

“My heart goes out to Sh Ghulam Hassan Bhatt (retd DIG), his family and the families of Col Manpreet Singh and Maj Ashish Dhonchak, the Army officers who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation,” Assam special DGP Harmeet Singh said.