GUWAHATI: “The Assam police has opened several fake Facebook accounts and have been using them in names of youths from the state, to falsely implicate them as members of the ULFA-I.”

This was alleged by the ULFA-I on Wednesday (September 13) in a statement.

“The Assam police along with a section of traitors have opened fake Facebook accounts using pictures and credentials of ULFA-I members,” the outfit said.

It added: “The Assam police is using these accounts to identify and later arrests youths of the state, who are sympathetic to ULFA-I’s cause, by falsely portraying them as our cadres.”

The ULFA-I also ‘warned’ the Assam police from using pictures of its members on social media in a bid to “harass innocent civilians”.

ULFA-I asked the Assam police to stop its “create & capture policy” or “be ready to face dire consequences”.

The ULFA-I further stated that it is “not a terrorist organisation”.

“It is better that the Assam police understand that the ULFA-I is not a terrorist organisation,” the outfit stated.

“ULFA-I is a revolutionary political organisation. Therefore, it is not a crime if someone supports it,” the outfit added.