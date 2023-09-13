GUWAHATI: A resolution on adoption of women resolution bill put forth by Congress MLA Sibamoni Bora was defeated in the Assam assembly by voice vote.

The women reservation bill guarantees 33 per cent seats in the Lok Sabha and in all state legislative assemblies for women.

Putting forth the resolution, Congress MLA Sibamoni Bora said that the current Assam legislative assembly has only six female members out of the total 126.

She said that if the women reservation bill is adopted the number should rise to 42, ensuring “true political empowerment” of women in Assam.

Also read: Proud of both India & Bharat: Meghalaya CM

“Several other state assemblies have already endorsed this bill. Today, it’s the Assam Assembly’s turn to push Parliament in the right direction,” Assam Congress MLA Sibamoni Bora said while introducing the resolution.

However, reacting to the resolution Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the topic was beyond the scope of the state legislature.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “We shouldn’t pressurise Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding this issue.”

“We trust his leadership completely,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.