SHILLONG: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has clarified his stand on the ongoing India-Bharat controversy.

In response to the controversy, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said that both the names India and Bharat has always been a part of the Indian Constitution.

The Meghalaya chief minister said that usage of India and Bharat to refer the country depends on the language of communication.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said that he is proud of both the words – India and Bharat.

Speaking to media persons in Shillong, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said that both India and Bharat words are constitutionally recognised.

Also read: NEP implementation will face huge financial challenges: Meghalaya CM

He said that “unnecessary controversy” has been created by some people on the matter “when there is none”.

“When I communicate in Hindi, I will refer to our nation as Bharat, and in English, I will use the term India,” said Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.

He said: “Both India and Bharat are recognised by the Constitution, so there is no controversy. We are creating unnecessary controversy where there is none.”

The Meghalaya chief minister stated that he uses the word Bharat while speaking in Hindi and the word India while speaking in English.

“There’s nothing wrong with using either India or Bharat. It depends on the context. The constitution permits us to use either India or Bharat and I am proud of both,” the Meghalaya CM said.