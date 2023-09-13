India defeated Sri Lanka in a crucial Super 4s match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 tournament.

The win over host Sri Lanka sealed India a spot in the final of Asia Cup 2023.

A gutsy bowling performance from India stopped Sri Lanka’s fight back in their Super 4 clash.

Kudeep Yadav claimed four wickets in the match on Tuesday (September 12).

India defeated Sri Lanka by 41 runs.

For Sri Lanka, apart from Dhananjaya de Silva (41) and Dunith Wellalage (42), no other batter could stand in front of Indian bowling attack.

The second finalist of the tournament will be decided after the Sri Lanka and Pakistan game.

Batting first, India were restricted to 213 by the Lankan bowlers.

Left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage returned with a career-best figures of 5 for 40.

For India, skipper Rohit Sharma top-scored with a 48-ball 53.

KL Rahul (39 runs) and Ishan Kishan (33 runs) also chipped in with contributions.

Axar Patel added a valuable 26 towards the end of the Indian innings.