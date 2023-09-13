SHILLONG: The implementation of the national education policy (NEP) in Meghalaya will have to overcome huge financial challenges.

This was stated by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma while speaking to media persons after a state cabinet meeting on Tuesday (September 12).

Speaking on the matter, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said that although NEP is the right way to move forward, its immediate implementation is a challenge.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said: “The only challenge is implementing it immediately. NEP requires multi-disciplinary subjects, with colleges having to start new departments which will require funding. Who is going to give them money to start the Science wing? Who is going to pay the salaries of college teachers? Who will pay for the buildings to be constructed?”

“So, the concerns are the implementation of NEP will require to overcome huge financial challenges,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

He said the Centre will not provide any funds but will help the state in ways such as creating the infrastructure of colleges.

“We will have to work out the funding,” he added.

He added: “Nobody who is against the NEP, the majority of the teachers, principals, and students want the NEP to be implemented. The only issue is the different requirements for the policy, and the process of implementing it.”

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said that there is no going back on NEP implementation.

“There is no going back on NEP implementation. The whole country in moving forward with this,” said CM Conrad Sangma.