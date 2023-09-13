SHILLONG: An engineering wing will be created within the Meghalaya police department.

The proposal for creation of an engineering wing within the Meghalaya police department was approved by the state cabinet in a meeting on Tuesday (September 12).

This was informed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

“Meghalaya police has a large number of infrastructure in the state and hence, in order to allow the department to handle the necessary renovations of administrative and residential buildings, an engineering wing was required to facilitate construction and renovation works within the department,” said Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.

The Meghalaya chief minister also informed that funds will be sanctioned, which will be kept at the discretion of the superintendent of police (SP) and deputy commissioner (DC) of every district of the state for repair works of police buildings at the district level.

“And this decision today will allow that decision to be implemented in a better manner and ensure whatever basic requirements that the police personnel need at the district and grassroot level those requirements can be met,” the Meghalaya CM added.