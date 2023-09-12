Guwahati: At least 67 cattle heads were seized by the BSF and Meghalaya Police near the Kamarphil area in East Khasi Hills.

The cattle were supposed to be smuggled into Bangladesh.

A team of BSF and police based on specific inputs launched an operation.

During the operation, the team found around 37 cattle that were hidden inside a jungle area in Kamarphil.

The village shares its borders with Bangladesh.

On finding the cattle they searched for the people involved in the case but no one was found.

The cattle were seized and handed over to the police for further legal action.

In another similar operation, 30 more were found in West Jaintia Hills.

Investigation regarding the seizure of the cattle is being carried out.