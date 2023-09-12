Dibrugarh: A man was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Dibrugarh district of Assam on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Buddheshwar Baruah, a resident of Chringchapori area in Dibrugarh.

The accident took place near Mohamaya hotel in Chringchapori area in Dibrugarh town at around 9 pm.

According to eyewitnesses, Baruah was returning home from Namghar on his bicycle when he was hit by a speeding vehicle from behind. He died on the spot. The driver of the vehicle fled from the spot following the accident.

The vehicle, bearing registration number AS 06V 1994, has been seized by the police.

“We have seized the vehicle and taken it in our custody. We are investigating the matter and will soon arrest the driver,” said Mrigen Saikia, traffic-inspector, Dibrugarh police station.

The police have urged anyone with information about the driver to come forward.