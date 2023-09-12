Guwahati: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badaruddin Ajmal on Tuesday said that he make any sacrifice so that the INDIA bloc wins in the next Lok Sabha election in Assam.

Speaking to media persons, Ajmal said that although there are some issues with the Assam Congress, his party, the AIUDF still has a good understanding with the central Congress (INC) leaders.

“I am ready to make any needed sacrifice to ensure that the INDIA bloc wins and I have always”, he claimed.

Ajmal stated that the AIUDF has been in an alliance with the UPA for nearly 18 years and it will now continue its support to the newly formed INDIA bloc.

He added that his target has always been three seats in Assam and this time as well it is three with Nagaon, Dhubri and Karimganj being it.

Ajmal further said, “We had supported the Congress in the last elections and they won the seat in Nagaon.”

Speaking further on statements that Raijor Dal leader and MLA Akhil Gogoi had been making about him, Ajmal said, “Akhil Gogoi is a kid, he does not know politics. leave his topic.”

He also praised the new building of the Assam Legislative Assembly but claimed that had he gotten the contract, they could have built it to an international standard.

“We could have made it in London-American standards as my family too has been in the construction business apart from perfume”, he added.