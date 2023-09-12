Guwahati: Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MLA Prasanta Phukan on Tuesday told the media that they could not do anything to him after being asked a question about price hikes and inflation.

During the ongoing Assam Legislative Assembly session, MLA from Dibrugarh constituency, Prasanta Phukan, was asked how the BJP government could spend crores on air travel when the state has witnessed a significant inflation in the prices of all commodities.

The question irked the MLA, who lashed out at the media persons and asked them why they kept on asking questions regarding the price rise in the state.

Also Read: 390 arrested in Assam for ‘anti-national’ activities since May 2021: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

“Why do you ask me about the price rise?” he said.

He added, “You had even asked me the same question yesterday and the day before. Don’t you have any other questions, or are you not updated enough?”

He added, “You cannot harm me or my political career even a bit with these questions.”

Also Read: Assam-Mizoram border row: Fresh round of CM-level talks likely soon

Phukan also said that the media is the fourth pillar of democracy and its honour needs to be maintained. “The four pillars make us a democracy, and if one crumbles down, we are at risk,” he said.

He further added, “You can publish my statement in any way you want. I do not care, and I am right in my own way.”