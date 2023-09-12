GUWAHATI: As many as 390 individuals have been arrested in Assam since May 2021 for alleged anti-national activities.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that 390 people across the state were arrested from different parts of the state since May 2021 for alleged anti-national or extremist activities.

The Assam chief minister stated this in a reply to a question by Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal on the first day of the autumn session of the state assembly on Monday (September 11).

CM Sarma said that out of the 390 people arrested, 52 were from Kokrajhar, 43 from Udalguri, 40 from Dima Hasao, 38 from Barpeta, 30 from Tinsukia and 29 people from Baksa district in Assam.

Moreover, 2942 persons were arrested in cases linked to cattle smuggling during the same time period.

“In connection with cattle smuggling linkage, 486 persons have been arrested in Nagaon district, 287 persons arrested in Guwahati city, 241 persons in Kokrajhar, 235 persons in South Salmara, 234 persons in Dhubri, 192 in Kamrup, 157 in Golaghat, 135 in Sonitpur, 101 in Biswanath district,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

On the other hand, 434 people were arrested in cases related to women trafficking.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma further said that since May 2021, over 11,000 people were arrested in cases related to drugs busts.

The Assam chief minister further informed that between January and August this year, the state recorded a total of 639 cases of rape, 42 dacoity cases and 643 murder cases.