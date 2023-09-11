IMPHAL: “There has been no shortage of essential commodities in Manipur.”

This was claimed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the convenor of the Northeast democratic alliance (NEDA).

“Today, Manipur is facing a crisis. That is a different thing, but despite the turmoil in the state, it is not facing any issue regarding supply of essentials,” said Assam CM and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He added: “There has been a huge transformation in the Northeast, unlike during the Congress era.”

The Assam CM and NEDA convenor also claimed that the “supply of commodities and other essentials to Manipur is normal”.

“Thanks to investments in infrastructure, there has been no problem in maintaining supply of essentials to Manipur unhindered,” said Sarma.

He said: “If one national highway gets blocked, there is an alternate route now to supply and transport essentials.”

The Assam chief minister made this statement while speaking at the national executive meeting of the BJP Mahila Morcha in Guwahati on Sunday (September 10).

The BJP Mahila Morcha’s two-day national executive meeting that was held in Guwahati, Assam concluded on Sunday (September 10).

A total of 200 office-bearers, including 60 from the Northeast, attended the meeting.

This was for the first time that a national executive meeting of the BJP’s Mahila Morcha was held in a Northeast city.