GUWAHATI: Heroin worth over Rs 2 crore have been seized by the police in Guwahati city of Assam.

The seizure of the heroin consignment was made at an entry point to Guwahati city in Assam by the personnel of the Jorabat police outpost.

During checking, 251.2 gm of heroin was seized from a car, Assam police informed on Sunday (September 10).

Following the recovery, four occupants of the car, were immediately arrested.

Also read: Assam CM interacts with UK PM Rishi Sunak during G20 dinner in Delhi

The seizure of the drug and arrest of the individuals were made during the early hours of Sunday (September 10).

Moreover, six mobile phones and Rs 1.16 lakh in cash were also recovered and seized by the police.

Further investigation into the case is underway.