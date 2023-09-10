GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanata Biswa Sarma had a brief interaction with Prime Minister of United Kingdom Rishi Sunak during the G20 dinner in New Delhi on Saturday (September 09).

This was informed by the Assam chief minister’s office (CMO) on social media.

“CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the dinner hosted by the President of Bharat for the esteemed delegates of the G20 summit at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi,” the Assam CMO wrote on X.

The Assam CMO adds: “CM interacted with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.”

Moreover, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also interacted with Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong during the G20 dinner.

“HCM Dr @himantabiswa met the Hon’ble Prime Minister of Singapore during the dinner for G20 delegates at Bharat Mandapam,” the Assam CMO wrote on X.

“HCM had a cordial interaction on various ongoing partnerships between the Government of Assam and the Republic of Singapore,” the post by the CMO added.