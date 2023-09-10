Guwahati: A forum of graduate engineers in Assam has urged the government to encourage more people to adopt solar power consumption initiatives for their daily needs.

The All Assam Engineers’ Association (AAEA) said in a statement that the erratic supply of electricity across the state has been causing widespread problems, and that solar power is a clean and sustainable alternative.

The AAEA also urged the Assam power generation and distribution companies to make the procedures for installing household solar power units more simple and viable for the consumers.

The statement said that the government should make a long-term strategy to meet the increasing demand for power in the state, and that solar power should be a priority.

The AAEA also said that the government should simplify the guidelines for installing household solar units and give consumers the liberty to use the supplied electricity as and when needed, without any monthly rental services.

The statement said that India is the third largest producer of electricity in the world, but that most of this electricity is generated from fossil fuels. The AAEA said that the government should promote the use of renewable energy sources such as solar power to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

The statement said that the AAEA is committed to working with the government to promote the use of solar power in Assam.

Assam has been facing an acute power shortage for several months. The state’s power generation capacity is not enough to meet the demand, and the state government has been forced to import electricity from other states.

The power shortage has been causing widespread problems, including load shedding and power outages. The situation has been particularly bad in rural areas.