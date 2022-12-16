Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanata Biswa Sarma on Friday on a visit to Lakhimpur district virtually inaugurated and launched a total of 28 developmental projects worth a total of Rs. 1,031.68 crore aimed at ‘radical transformation’ of the north-bank district.

Among the projects for which foundation stones were laid today were the bridge between North Lakhimpur and Ghunasuti over river Subansiri, the Lakhimpur Sports Project at Chaboti, the road over embankments on the banks of river Brahmaputra between Tekeliphuta and Lutachur, Lakhimpur District Inter-State Bus Terminus, the BishturamDoley Sports Complex (Mini Stadium) at Dhakuakhana, etc. Also, among the projects dedicated to the service of the people today were North Lakhimpur By-pass, Sub-Regional Science Museum and Planetarium, the connecting road between Lilabari and Seajuli, etc.

Addressing a public meeting at Jonki Panoi Ground, the Chief Minister said the projects launched today have the capability to radically transform Lakhimpur into one of the most developed districts in the State.

He said a bridge over the river Subansiri at Ghunasuti had been a long-standing demand of the public and this demand is now on the verge of being met at a cost of Rs. 383 crore.

Sarma exuded confidence the construction of the bridge would be completed before 2026. He said the overall development of the Lakhimpur district was a top-most priority for the current dispensation.

Chief Minister Sarma said from next year, the State government will work towards the improvement of infrastructure across the education sector.

He added that another 6,000 beneficiaries each will be included under Orunodoi 2.0 from Lakhimpur and Dhakuakhana Assembly constituencies.

The CM also added that additional 10,000 families from Lakhimpur and Dhakuakhana will be provided ration cards.